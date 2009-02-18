Island Def Jam Hires Warner Music A&R Exec As New Vice President

Universal Music Group has finally found someone to fill the post left vacant by former Island Def Jam senior vice president Shakir Stewart’s unexpected suicide last November.

IDJ’s new senior vice president is Christopher Hicks, an A&R vet from rival Warner Music Group. He spent the past two years as SVP of Urban A&R for Atlantic Records and SVP, A&R, and Head of Urban Music for WMG’s publishing division, Warner/Chappell. Prior to that he spent three years at Warner/Chappell, signing Universal recording artists like Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre to publishing agreements.

At IDJ, Hicks will report to chairman L.A. Reid and president Steve Bartels. According to IDJ’s press release, Hicks will be responsible for “the acquisition and development of new talent, overseeing producers and guiding the creative vision and brand recognition of the legendary Def Jam label as it celebrates its 25th year anniversary in 2009.”

