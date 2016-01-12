Islamic State members are creating profiles on LinkedIn

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

A New Zealander Islamic State recruit, based in Syria, has created a profile on the professional networking site LinkedIn detailing his experience as an “Education Management Professional”.

Muhammad Daniel, 43, is reported to have set up the account — now blocked — which reveals he has been teaching school students “from Ages 5-12 or Grades 1-8” since October 2014.

“(I’m) teaching Grammar, past and present tenses … Teaching with a puppet and enjoyed having fun with the students,” the Linkedin profile says.

“Living in the heart of the ­Islamic State is a good experience and I encourage others to come and see for themselves. There’s no danger here and a great place to bring up the family. Except Western Jet fighters that always drop bombs on Civilians!”

The Linkedin profile also includes his experience in the New Zealand military and as an English tutor in Indonesia.

“I took proud serving for my God, Queen and Country: New Zealand. The NZ Army was my life and I loved it!,” the profile reads.

The Australian reports that the 43-year-old, who changed his name from Mark John Taylor after being deported from Pakistan in 2009, moved to Syria in June 2014.

He then claimed to have wanted to leave the country in September 2014, contacting the New Zealand government in a bid to get a passport.

It is then believed he joined the IS in December 2014.

Last year, Daniel appeared in an IS propaganda video alongside Neil ­Prakash, one of Australia’s most senior Islamic State recruiters.

IS’ use of social media to spread extremist propaganda and recruit new members has been recognised as a concern by both local and international anti-terrorism authorities.

In November, both Australia’s foreign minister Julie Bishop and US president Barack Obama called out the masterful social media skills of the terrorist groups, urging others to tighten online security laws and cyber monitoring.

