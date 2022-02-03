ISIS leader reportedly detonated an explosive during US military raid, killing himself and family members

Syrian civil defense work on February 3, 2022 at the scene following an overnight raid by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists in Atme, in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib. Muhammad Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images

An IS leader who was killed Thursday during a US raid in Syria detonated an explosive, reports say.

According to reports, the bomb killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi and members of his family.

Syria’s Civil Defense said it had recovered the bodies of 13 people, including six children.

The Islamic State leader who was killed on Thursday during a US raid in Syria detonated an explosive that killed multiple people, according to several reports.

President Joe Biden said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was “taken off the battlefield” by US military forces during a counterterrorism operation.

Senior Biden administration officials told the New York Times and NBC News that al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb at the beginning of the operation, killing himself and members of his family.

US officials also told the Washington Post that the civilian toll was caused by a “terrorist” who detonated a bomb.

Syria’s Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said in a statement that it had recovered the bodies of 13 people — including six children and four women — from the scene of the raid.

The White Helmets said the individuals were killed “in shelling and clashes following an airborne raid of US special forces.”

The US Department of Defense called the mission “successful” and confirmed that there were no American casualties.

The Pentagon told Insider it has no additional information at this time in response to a request for comment on the reports of civilian deaths.