REPORT: Jihadi Hackers Email Israel's Military 'Tel Aviv Will Be A Ball Of Fire'

Islamic Jihad allegedly sent an email message to 5000 Israeli soldiers: ‘Gaza will be the graveyard of your soldiers and Tel Aviv will be a ball of fire.’The organisation operates out of Gaza under what many analysts believe to be Iran’s stewardship. The group has launched a concerted effort to hack into Israeli military databases.



Reza Kahlili, a prominent and secretive former CIA spy who worked for Iran’s revolutionary guard, reports today that Iran’s media says Islamic Jihad hacked into a government website and obtained 5,000 top Israeli military and government officials email accounts.

Usually statements from Iran’s media are taken with several grains of salt, except this time they published 92 of the email addresses and also posted a link to download the rest. Both lists contain names and email addresses that appear to be Israeli.

Iran stepped up its cyber defenses when Stuxnet wrecked its nuclear centrifuges. The U.S. also considers Iran the prime suspect for the attacks on several Middle Eastern oil companies.

The hacker collective ‘Anonymous’ has also claimed responsibility for countless attacks on Israeli government websites — except unlike Islamic Jihad, Anonymous culture is diametrically opposed to acts of violence.

Nonetheless, several western intelligence and media organisations have gone as far as calling the collective a ‘terrorist organisation.’

There have been tens of millions cyber attacks on Israel since the beginning of the conflict last week.

