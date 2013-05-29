Somalian Extremists Claim To Have Shot Down US Drone

The Islamic militant group al-Shabaab has posted on Twitter what it claims are photos of a downed American reconnaissance drone.



In the photos, you can clearly see camera components and one broken part marked with the word “Schiebel,” a corporation that develops unmanned aerial vehicles.

@HSMPress1

A governor for that region of Somalia told Reuters that al-Shabaab militants had shot at the aircraft for hours before it crashed.

U.S. Africa Command has yet to confirm the reports, but the American military is supporting an effort by thousands of African Union forces to beat back Islamic militants in southern Somalia, according to the BBC.

This would not be the first time the U.S. lost a drone. The Iranian government has claimed on multiple occasions to have recovered an American unmanned aerial vehicles, and in December 2011, the U.S. confirmed it had lost contact with a drone operating over Iran.

