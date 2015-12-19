2 dozen public schools in Virginia closed after a homework assignment drew fury from parents

Screengrab via WHSV Augusta County parent Kimberly Herndon felt a homework assignment on Islam violated her rights as a parent.

Administrators shut down 24 schools in Augusta County, Virginia, on Friday after a homework assignment on Islam drew fury from parents, CNN reported.

Cheryl LaPorte, a world geography teacher at Riverheads High School, assigned her students homework using a standard workbook on world religions that asked students to copy religious calligraphy.

The assignment read: “Here is the shahada, the Islamic statement of faith, written in Arabic. In the space below, try copying it by hand. This should give you an idea of the artistic complexity of calligraphy.”

The calligraphy translated to, “There is no god but Allah, and Mohammed is the messenger of Allah,” according to CNN.

The assignment immediately drew ire from some parents who called for LaPorte’s firing for “violating children’s religious beliefs,” reported The News Leader, a local newspaper. The Virginia Department of Education reviewed the the assignment and found that it did not violate student rights.

The cancellation of school on Friday essentially started the district’s winter break early.

School administrators released a statement to parents saying that while there was no specific threat to students, schools were closed on Friday.

They cited a risk of harm to officials as the reason for the closure. “Some communications posed a risk of harm to school officials,” the school’s statement read, according to WHSV-TV, a local news station. “Others threatened significant protests on or near school property. Those communications are in the hands of the sheriff.”

