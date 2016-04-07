American Eagle's lingerie spokesmodel had a great response to a person who called her fat

Iskra Lawrence is not having any of the Internet’s fat-shaming.

The curvy model and newly appointed “role model” for American Eagle’s wildly successful lingerie subsidiary, Iskra Lawrence, has fired back at one Instagrammer’s comments, Next Shark (via Foodbeast) points out.

She specifically singled out the commenter in her post.



“

I’m sorry I couldn’t help myself…This is for anyone who has ever been called FAT. Thanks for the inspirational words on a recent pic @zseanzbrown,” she wrote, highlighting the commenter. “Fat cow. It’s only cus every F****r on this planet is obese that that’s the norm… Plus-size models? give me a F*****g breaking. Everyone needs to stop eating McDonald’s, the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps.” Opinions are like a***holes – everyone’s got one. Thanks to the dream team for making this happen at work today.”

She posted a video, too.



“Had to make a #slow-mo too,” she wrote, ” This is for anyone who has ever been called FAT. Thanks for the inspirational words on a recent pic @zseanzbrown. Fat cow. It’s only cus every F****r on this planet is obese that that’s the norm… Plus-size models? give me a F*****g breaking. Everyone needs to stop eating McDonald’s, the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps.””

“Ps I do not condone binge eating,” she continued. “I eat whatever I want in moderation. I will eat crisps but I’ll also make healthy home cooked meals and workout regularly. The message is who gives a F what anyone else thinks of you. YOU are the only one who decides yourself worth. And sorry I’m usually not rude or give anyone the finger but these online trolls smdh. #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful.”

Lawrence is known for being a body positive activist. She is a National Eating Disorder Association ambassador, and is frequently featured in Aerie’s ads. She also serves as Managing Editor for the body positive website Runway Riot.

Aerie has been taking the lingerie industry by storm with its unretouched photos; its comparable sales for fiscal 2015 soared 20%.

