An ISIS preacher captured in Iraq was apparently so overweight that police had to take him away in the back of a pickup truck

According to images posted on social media, Shifa al-Nima was captured and transported by security forces in the back of a truck.

A well-known ISIS preacher was captured by Iraqi police, but he was apparently so overweight he had to be taken away in the back of a truck.

Shifa al-Nima was captured in the Mansour neighbourhood of Mosul by the Nineveh police command, according to Iraqi police.

Police said he incited extremist ideology and pledged allegiance to ISIS during their control of Mosul.

Pictures posted to social media appear to show al-Nima being put in the back of a pickup truck by Iraqi forces.

A well-known ISIS preacher was captured by police forces in Iraq on Thursday, but he was so overweight he had to be carried away in the back of a truck.

Police in Iraq posted a tweet on Thursday announcing that Shifa al-Nima was captured in the Mansour neighbourhood in Mosul by the Nineveh police command.

Recent photos that appear to show extremely overweight of al-Nima started to circulate on Twitter, including one that shows him slumped in the back of what appears to be a police pickup after his arrest

Insider has not been able to independently verify that the pictures show al-Nima or the moment of his capture.

Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion.

???? Social media https://t.co/VWOCR4nmJE pic.twitter.com/zGYoVSuAaF — Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) January 16, 2020

The tweet was posted by Ali al-Baroodi, a teacher and translator in Mosul who says the ISIS preacher, also known as a mufti, gave sermons in his neighbourhood and “cheered” when the Prophet Jonah Mosque was blown up in the early days of ISIS control.

According to the Iraqi police, al-Nima was working as a preacher in a number of mosques around the city that were inciting extremist ideology and pledging allegiance to ISIS during their control of Mosul.

He was also accused of being responsible for issuing fatwas – a form of non-binding religious decree – related to the execution of a number of Islamic scholars who refused to join ISIS, and for the bombing of the Mosque of the Prophet Jonah, an ancient cultural site revered by Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

