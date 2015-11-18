ISIS Pharmaceuticals is thinking about changing its name

ISIS Pharmaceuticals could have a new name soon.

According to a report on Monday by CNNMoney’s Matt Egan, the company is considering the switch following the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday.

The attacks left 129 people dead and 352 wounded. ISIS, or the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

ISIS Pharmaceuticals, which has the ticker ISIS, is a $US7.2 billion biotech company that develops drugs that treat several conditions including cancer and heart conditions.

ISIS Pharma’s vice president for corporate communications and investor relations D. Wade Walke told CNNMoney that Friday’s attacks weighed on the company “quite a bit”, and the negative associations with the terrorist group were not getting better over time.

That’s a different tone to what CEO Stanley Crooke told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in an interview last year.

Crooke said, “it drives me crazy … our investors should be sophisticated. And we’ve been ISIS for 25 years, and I don’t feel like I want to capitulate to these terrorists by changing my name. They can change their name.”

Nothing has been finalised, and the company will probably still be called ISIS pharmaceuticals for a while.

Head over to CNNMoney for the full story »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.