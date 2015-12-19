Isis Pharmaceuticals is changing its name

Isis Pharmaceuticals has changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis will begin trading under a new ticker “IONS” on December 22. The company currently trades under the ticker symbol “ISIS.”

Ionis (pronounced “eye-OH-nis” according to a release) said this new name will represent the company’s, “innovative culture and heritage as both the pioneer and leader in the RNA-targeted therapeutic space for the past 26 years.”

Ionis is a $7 billion biotech company that develops drugs that treat several conditions including cancer and heart conditions. In early trade on Friday, shares of the company were little-changed.

Of course, the biggest thing for the company here is that it will no longer be associated with terrorist group ISIS, which was actually the problem.

In November, it was reported that the company was considering a name change in the wake of the Paris terror attacks that left over 125 people dead.

Back in September 2014, Business Insider’s Mike Bird put together a list of companies with the name ISIS as the terror group’s notoriety was increasing around the world.

Cross one off the list.

