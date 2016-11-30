ISIS claims credit for the Ohio State University attack

The terrorist group ISIS has claimed credit for a Monday attack at Ohio State University in Columbus.
A man whom officials have identified as a Somali immigrant, 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, drove into a group of pedestrians with a vehicle on OSU’s campus before using a weapon to cut people. Eleven people were sent to the hospital with injuries. A campus police officer killed Artan at the scene.
Amaq, ISIS’ unofficial news agency, released a statement on Tuesday claiming credit for the attack.
The Amaq statement identified Artan as a “soldier” of the Islamic State.
Artan was a Somali refugee who came to the US legally with his parents in 2014 after living in Pakistan for seven years. He cited Al Qaeda cleric Anwar al-Awlaki on a Facebook page officials reportedly believe belongs to him, and also referenced “dawla in al-sham,” the self-declared Islamic emirate ISIS has established in Syria.
