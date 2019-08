Turkey reported seizing nearly 11 million pills of Captagon after two raids along its Syrian border.

Experts say the highly addictive drug is fueling the conflict in Syria, as both ISIS militants and Syrian rebels are using the stimulant on the battlefield.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Narration by Graham Flanagan.

