A US airstrike reportedly took out ISIS' second-in-command

ISIS’ described second-in-command was killed in Thursday raid in Syria, NBC News and CNN reported Friday, citing senior US officials.

The commander, who goes by several aliases, including Haji Imam and Abu Alaa al-Afri, is believed to have been killed in a US airstrike, NBC News reported.

US officials are reportedly set to announce the strike during a briefing on Friday morning.

The commander’s real name is Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli. He was thought to be a potential successor to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, if Baghdadi were to die.

An Iraqi government adviser told Newsweek last year that Qaduli, a former physics teacher from Mosul, was installed as a temporary leader of the terror group after Baghdadi was injured in an airstrike.

Newsweek described Qaduli as a “rising star” within ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh), and the Iraqi government adviser, Hisham al Hashimi, said Qaduli had become even more important than Baghdadi.

NOW WATCH: The dudes feeding each other chips behind Trump at a rally explain why they did it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.