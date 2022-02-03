ISIS leader killed in US raid in Syria, Biden says

US forces killed the leader of ISIS in Syria, President Joe Biden said in a Thursday statement.
“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.”
“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops.”
—The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022
Biden’s statement came shortly after reports of a US counterterrorism raid in Idlib province, northwest Syria, that killed six children and four children. The Pentagon said on Thursday morning that the raid had been a success, but did not disclose the target of the raid.
Al-Qurayshi was named the leader of ISIS in October 2019, a week after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself during a US-led raid in Idlib province.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
