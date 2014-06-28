ISIS Has A New Twitter Hashtag For Threats Against Americans

Amanda Macias
Iraq isis jordan syria lebanonYouTube/aldolhScreen shot of ISIS fighters

The radical Islamist group ISIS are taking their threats against America to the world’s farthest-reaching and most instantaneous media platform: the internet. On Twitter, the extremist organisation and its supporters are promising that #CalamityWillBefallUS (warning: graphic) and tweeting gory photos of mutilated U.S. soldiers.

ISIS’s violent frenzy on Twitter today is part of the group’s larger social media push. VICE referred to ISIS as “total social media pros” while noting their use of various platforms.

The extremist group uses clever Twitter hashtags, professionally-shot propaganda videos, smartphone apps, and their own line of commercial products to amplify their war message.

Their accounts are frequently shut down, only to be swiftly relaunched. On Twitter, you’ll find ISIS militants publishing appalling images of decapitated heads, public crucifixions, and piles of bodies.

Here is an example of how the terror group gets its message out via social media:

This is what you will find if you follow that hastag:

The group also threatens famous American television hosts like Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Kimmel who have millions of Twitter followers, as well as politicians and American agencies like the CIA.

But they’re also threatening all Americans, everywhere.

