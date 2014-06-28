ISIS Has A New Twitter Hashtag For Threats Against Americans

YouTube/aldolh Screen shot of ISIS fighters

The radical Islamist group ISIS are taking their threats against America to the world’s farthest-reaching and most instantaneous media platform: the internet. On Twitter, the extremist organisation and its supporters are promising that #CalamityWillBefallUS (warning: graphic) and tweeting gory photos of mutilated U.S. soldiers.

ISIS’s violent frenzy on Twitter today is part of the group’s larger social media push. VICE referred to ISIS as “total social media pros” while noting their use of various platforms.

The extremist group uses clever Twitter hashtags, professionally-shot propaganda videos, smartphone apps, and their own line of commercial products to amplify their war message.

Their accounts are frequently shut down, only to be swiftly relaunched. On Twitter, you’ll find ISIS militants publishing appalling images of decapitated heads, public crucifixions, and piles of bodies.

Here is an example of how the terror group gets its message out via social media:

This is the hashtag used by ISIS supporters all over the world to threaten/ warn U.S not to bomb #Iraq —-> #CalamityWillBefallUS

— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) June 27, 2014

This is what you will find if you follow that hastag:

We swear that you won’t be safe in your countries whilst your aircraft kill our people in Iraq #CalamityWillBefallUS @BarackObama

— الشفاء العدوية (@alshfaa11) June 27, 2014

The group also threatens famous American television hosts like Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Kimmel who have millions of Twitter followers, as well as politicians and American agencies like the CIA.

@CIA If the U.S bombed an #ISIS in #Iraq; will target all U.S. states and blow up embassies and kill every American! #CalamityWillBefallUS

— آهات عائد#باقيه (@ahat3aed) June 27, 2014

But they’re also threatening all Americans, everywhere.

