ISIS Supporters Are Threatening To Kill A French National They Have Kidnapped In North Africa

A French tourist has been kidnapped in a mountainous region of Algeria by a terrorist splinter group from al-Qaida’s north African faction.

55 year-old French native Herve Gourdel was abducted Sunday and the terrorist group has threatened to execute him unless France halts its airstrikes against the Islamic State in Iraq, France 24 reported.

Gourden, from Nice in southern France, was reportedly trekking in the Kabylie region of northeastern Algeria.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed the kidnapping on Monday evening, not long after ISIS issued a game-changing audio statement calling on supporters worldwide to kill citizens of nations that have joined to fight against ISIS in Iraq.

Last week French military joined the United States in carrying out airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq.

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.