ISIS is now spewing its hatred at Australian Muslim leaders

The Grand Mufti of Australia has earned the ire of ISIS for preaching non-violence. Source: Facebook.

Islamic State has targeted Australian Muslim leaders in its latest propaganda video.

The terrorist group named youth leader Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman, NSW Police chaplain Sheikh Ahmed Abdo and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Ibrahim Abu Mohamed, among other Muslim leaders around the world, who they perceive as enemies for lacking their extremist views.

In the 25-minute video, titled Fight the leaders of disbelief, IS calls its followers to murder the “collaborators, informers and apostates” because they discourage violence in the name of Islam.

According to Jihadology, the title of the video in reference to Qur’anic verse 9:12: “And if they break their oaths after their treaty and defame your religion, then fight the leaders of disbelief, for indeed, there are no oaths [sacred] to them; [fight them that] they might cease.”

Michael Keenan, minister assisting the prime minister for counter terrorism, today confirmed that Australian federal authorities had been in contact with the Australian Muslim clerics threatened in the clip.

“We don’t take any of this lightly,” he said, “but we have reached out to the individuals who have been mentioned, to talk to them about their security, but really we shouldn’t take Islamic State propaganda too seriously.

“We will obviously continue to do all that we have been doing to keep the Australian community safe from this ideology but our efforts of course have been very successful, stopping 12 terrorist attacks on Australian soil.”

In November, a Qantas passenger jet, Melbourne Airport and St Paul’s Cathedral were listed as potential targets in another new IS propaganda video. Read more on that here.

