Female fighters say the men of ISIS are terrified of getting killed by a girl

ISIS is scared of girls — specifically, the Kurdish women that are coming to fight them.

The Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), the female branch of the People’s Protection Units, a rebel militia fighting ISIS in Syria, told CNN that ISIS is scared of them because, “they believe that if someone from Daesh is killed by a girl, a Kurdish girl, they won’t go to heaven.”

