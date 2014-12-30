ISIS Has Praised Gunman Man Haron Monis For The Sydney Siege In A Propaganda Publication

Islamic State has praised the dead gunman Man Haron Monis for his attack on the Lindt Cafe in Sydney, in which two hostages were killed.

In its latest edition of Dabiq, ISIS’s English-language propaganda magazine, the death cult describe Monis as “a Muslim who resolved to join the mujāhidīn of the Islamic State in their war against the crusader coalition”.

Here’s an excerpt in the foreword:

“This month, an attack was carried out in Sydney by Man Haron Monis, a Muslim who resolved to join the mujāhidīn of the Islamic State in their war against the crusader coalition. He did not do so by undertaking the journey to the lands of the Khilāfah and fighting side-by-side with his brothers but rather, by acting alone and striking the kuffār where it would hurt them most – in their own lands and on the very streets that they presumptively walk in safety. It didn’t take much; he got hold of a gun and stormed a café taking everyone inside hostage. Yet in doing so, he prompted mass panic, brought terror to the entire nation, and triggered an evacuation of parts of Sydney’s central business district. The blessings in his efforts were apparent from the very outset. Then, as the situation developed and his identity was revealed, we saw a predictable response from the international media. They immediately began searching for anything negative that they could use against him, and subsequently began reporting numerous allegations made against him in an attempt to smear his character and, by extension, the noble cause that he was fighting for – the cause of Allah. After a lengthy standoff, brother Man Haron Monis was killed. His daring raid ended with two kāfir hostages dead, and four others wounded, including a police officer. Thus, he added his name to the list of Muslims who answered the Khilāfah’s call to strike those waging war against the Islamic State wherever they may be, as conveyed by its spokesman, Shaykh Abū Muhammad al-‘Adnānī”.

The group also writes that Monis has had his past sins forgiven.

“Any allegations leveled against a person concerning their past are irrelevant as long as they hope for Allah’s mercy and sincerely repent from any previous misguidance.

Before his death, Monis was released on bail after being charged as an accessory to murder in the death of his ex-wife. He also faced dozens of indecent and sexual assault allegations.

Following the foreword is a full page-sized image of Monis with his declaration.

“In the past, I had raised a flag other than the flag of Islam. I ask forgiveness from Allah and repent to Him. I swear by Allah the Almighty that I will never raise a flag other than the flag of Rasūlullāh (sallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam).” “I used to be a Rāfidī, but not anymore. Now I am a Muslim, alhamdulillāh.” “All praise is due to Allah who honoured me with giving bay’ah to the Imām of our times. Those who give bay’ah to the Khalīfah of the Muslims in actuality are giving bay’ah to Allah and His Messenger. Allah’s hand is above their hands.”

This is not the first time the Dabiq magazine has made headlines.

In August ISIS compared itself to Noah’s flood and made it clear that they are paying attention to what Western experts are saying about them.

Last week, the NSW Labor opposition leader John Robertson resigned following revelations that he wrote a reference letter for Monis.

Read more on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.