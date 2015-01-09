An ISIS Supporter Is Hacking Into French Websites And Posting Anti-Charlie Hebdo Messages

Mirror The message displayed on one of the hacked websites

In the aftermath of an attack on the offices of satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo that left 12 dead, hackers supporting ISIS have targeted the websites of multiple towns near Paris, the Daily Mirror reports.

The sites have been defaced with the “black flag of Jihad” that has become synonymous with the militant Islamist group, and the sites now display messages saying “Death to France.”

“The Islamic Stay Stay Inchallah, Free Palestine, Death To France, Death To Charlie,” a red banner reads.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the towns whose websites were affected by the hack include Goussainville, Ezanville, Jouy-le-Moutier, Piscop, and Val D’Oise. They appear to have been subsequently restored.

Here’s another screenshot of the hack:

The murder of Charlie Hebdo journalists on Wednesday has seen a massive outpouring of support across the globe. Solidarity rallies have been held worldwide, and the hashtag #JeSuisCharlie has trended on Twitter since the attack. Google is also contributing $US300,000 to the magazine, which has planned a print run of 1 million next week.

