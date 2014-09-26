Here Are The ISIS-Controlled Oil Refineries In Syria That The US Bombed

Dept. of Defence/Amanda Macias/Business Insider A before and after aerial photo of an ISIS-controlled Gbiebeoil refinery.

Earlier today the Department of Defence tweeted images of the aftermath from coalition attacks on ISIS-controlled oil refineries in eastern Syria.

The Pentagon’s Press Secretary Rear Admiral John Kirby announced 16 fighter jets participated in the air strikes, dropping 41 precision-guided bombs on 12 different oil refinery targets all located in Syria. The US was represented by 6 fighter jets and dropped 23 bombs on the said targets.

“We are still assessing the outcome of the attack on the refineries, but have initial indications that the strikes were successful,” Central Command said in a statement.

On Wednesday coalition forces began air strikes on oil targets and currently approximately 200 air strikes have been conducted since the US declared war against the extremist group.

Considered the wealthiest terrorist group in the world, ISIS acquires a significant amount of its wealth from oil. Believed to control nearly 60% of Syria’s oil fields, the group snags roughly $US2 million a day by selling oil illegally.

ISIS allegedly sells much of its oil production to intermediaries in Syria, who then transport it to refineries in Turkey, Iran, and Kurdistan, Foreign Policy reported.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.