ISIS claims to have shot down an Iraqi fighter plane

Islamic State said on Thursday it had shot down an Iraqi fighter plane north of the city of Ramadi in Anbar Province.

It was not immediately possible to independently confirm the claim made on one of Islamic State’s Twitter accounts.

A member of an anti-Islamic State Sunni force called Sahwa (Awakening) said an Iraqi jet, a Russian-made Su-25, was seen in crashing in flames after being shot down north of Ramadi.

Iraq’s government relies on a U.S.-led coalition and Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias in its fight against Islamic State, which is occupying a third of the country as well as parts of neighbouring Syria.

The Islamic State Twitter account said the jet had been shot down as it conducted a raid on areas north of Ramadi, the provincial capital of Sunni heartland Anbar.

Islamic State militants seized Ramadi last month and the city is a focal point of coalition efforts to slow the group’s advances in Iraq, a major oil producer and OPEC member.

On Thursday, Islamic State insurgents fired mortars at a military barracks in the town of Amiriyat al-Falluja, also in Anbar, killing a soldier and a policeman, police sources said.

Insurgents also attacked the village of al-Mazra’a with mortar rounds, killing five members of the Iraqi security forces.

