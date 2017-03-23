ISIS claims responsibility for the London terrorist attack

ISIS, the terrorist group also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh, on Thursday claimed responsibility for the London terror attack from a day earlier that killed four people including the attacker and injured at least 40 others.
The terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack via a news agency linked to them, Amaq.
Authorities have said they believe only one person carried out the attack, in which a person drove a 4×4 through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death outside the houses of the UK Parliament.
ISIS said the Westminster attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to appeals targeting nationals of coalition countries.”
UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said the man who carried out the attack was born in Britain, had a history of extremism, and was known to police and intelligence officials.
Via Amaq #ISIS just claimed the attack in #London pic.twitter.com/u8zpgFaUhy
— Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) March 23, 2017
The police confirmed on Thursday that it raided six addresses and arrested seven people in connection to the investigation into the attack.
