The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the London Bridge knife terror attack

Associated Press In this grab taken from video made available by @HLOBlog, a man is surrounded by police after an incident on London Bridge, in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people before being tackled by members of the public and then shot dead by armed officers on London Bridge, police and the city’s mayor say. Police say they are treating it as a terrorist attack. (@HLOBlog via AP)

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility on Saturday for the London Bridge knife terror attack on Friday, where two were killed and three wounded.

The Islamic State has yet to offer any proof of its claim.

The groups said the attacks is a result of the Islamic State’s call to action against the coalition of nations fighting against it.

The Islamic State’s Amaq news agency said it was one of its soldiers who carried out the attack, but it hasn’t offered any proof.

The attack is a result of a call to action by the Islamic State to target the nations in the coalition fighting against the Islamic State, it said.

The attacker, 28-year-old Usman Khan was known to police before the attack, as he had a criminal record that included acts of terrorism.

Khan was previously part of a group of men charged in 2010 with plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange and later pleaded guilty to trying to raise money to build an Arabic educational institution in Kashmir that would provide firearms training.

The terrorist group previously claimed responsibility for a June 2017 attack that also occurred on London Bridge. Three attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on the bridge and stabbed several people in nearby Borough Market. Eight people were killed and at least 48 injured.

