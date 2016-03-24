Reports: 2nd suspected suicide bomber at Brussels airport was ISIS bomb maker

Najim Laachraoui, the shadowy ISIS bomb maker thought to be behind the November 13 Paris attacks and Tuesday’s explosions in Brussels, was identified by DNA as the second suicide bomber at Zaventem Airport, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

The Washington Post and Fox News also reported that Laachraoui was the second suspected suicide bomber and is believed to have died in the Tuesday airport attack.

Laachraoui, 24, who was born in Morocco but grew up in Brussels’ Schaerbeek neighbourhood, is believed to have travelled to Syria in 2013.

Early reports on Wednesday cited that Laachraoui was arrested by Belgian authorities. Officials later told The Washington Post that a suspect was arrested, but it was not Laachraoui.

Belgian Federal Police released an image captured from airport-security footage that shows three men suspected to be involved in Tuesday’s bombing.

The first suicide bomber from the Brussels airport, in the middle of the photo, was identified as Ibrahim El Bakraoui. Police described him as the older brother of Khalid El Bakraoui — who, approximately 73 minutes later, carried out a separate suicide attack at the Maelbeek metro station.

The third man in the photo, wearing a hat, has yet to be identified.

Belgian Federal Police A photo taken from Belgian-airport security footage and released by Belgian Federal Police shows the suspects of Tuesday’s bombing.

