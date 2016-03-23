ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Brussels attacks

The terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Tuesday terrorist attacks in Brussels, through online channels affiliated with the group.

A statement from the Amaq Agency, which distributes news about ISIS (which is also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh) says that ISIS fighters carried out the bombings that targeted an airport and a metro station, killing dozens.

The statement cites Belgium’s involvement in a US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

This post will be updated.

NOW WATCH: Watch a former death row inmate who spent 39 years in prison question Clinton on the death penalty



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.