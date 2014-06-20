ISIS Militants Are Trolling The White House With A Photoshop Mocking Michelle Obama

Besides taking over a significant portion of Iraq, radical militants are now trolling the White House.

Patrick Baz, a photo manager for Agence France Presse, spotted a photo being passed around by militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) meant to mock First Lady Michelle Obama.

While the original photo showed Michelle with #BringBackOurGirls on a piece of paper to raise awareness for the Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram, ISIS militants photoshopped it to read #BringBackOurHumvee.

Talk about schadenfreude. While certainly beneficial to the militants’ propaganda war, it’s a cruel way to mock the U.S. after they routed the Iraqi military from the country’s second-largest city of Mosul, where ISIS seized American-made weapons, helicopters, and uparmored humvees.

J.M. Berger, an author and researcher on extremism, confirmed the photo had been circulating ever since the fall of Mosul.

Here it is:

