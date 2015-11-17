'IDIOTS': ISIS responds to Anonymous threatening its 'biggest operation ever' against them

An ISIS-affiliated account on the messaging app Telegram has sent out a message about Anonymous’s threat to launch its “biggest operation ever” against the terrorist group.

After the Paris terror attacks on Friday that left at least 129 people dead and hundreds more injured, the hacking collective posted a video in which a person who claims to represent the group said, “Anonymous from all over the world will hunt you down.”

“We will launch the biggest operation ever against you,” the masked person said. “Expect massive cyberattacks. War is declared. Get prepared.”

You can watch the whole video from Anonymous below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w49NCXhq0YI

A Telegram channel that’s believed to be affiliated with ISIS hackers then sent out a message to its followers instructing them how to prevent getting hacked by Anonymous.

“The #Anonymous hackers threatened in new video release that they will carry out a major hack operation on the Islamic state (idiots),” the statement read in part.

The message goes on to provide “instructions” on how to avoid potential hacks: Don’t open any links unless sure of the source. Change Internet Protocol addresses “constantly”. And “do not talk to people [you] don’t know on Telegram” or through Twitter direct messaging.

The message was then forwarded around to various other ISIS-affiliated Telegram channels.

Anonymous started targeting extremists in January after the terror attacks on the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Under the hashtag #OpCharlieHebdo, the group said: “We will track you down – every last one – and will kill you. You allowed yourselves to kill innocent people, we will therefore avenge their deaths.” The hackers worked to identify ISIS-linked social media accounts and take down extremist websites.

As for what Anonymous plans to do exactly, that’s uncertain. But Anonymous could disrupt ISIS’s communications (via social media and other websites) through distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, or it could try hacking ISIS computers to share the identities of its members. For as long as the group has existed, Anonymous has operated almost exclusively online and has done most its work through hacking and these DDoS attacks.

Since the Anonymous video doesn’t spell it out, we’ve gathered up some common tactics used by the group in the past, as well as those used by other major hacker collectives. Read about them here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.