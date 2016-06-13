ISIS released another statement claiming responsibility for the Orlando nightclub shooting

The terrorist group ISIS again claimed responsibility for the shooting that killed at least 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in an official broadcast on the group’s Albayan Radio on Monday, according to Reuters.

“One of the Caliphate’s soldiers in America carried out a security invasion where he was able to enter a crusader gathering at a nightclub for homosexuals in Orlando, Florida … where he killed and injured more than a hundred of them before he was killed,” the group said in its broadcast, Reuters reports.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, called 911 on Saturday night and pledged allegiance to ISIS.

ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq News reportedly said the shooting was the work of “a soldier of the caliphate,” in a statement Sunday.

However, it’s unclear how direct of a link Mateen had to ISIS. As Business Insider’s Pamela Engel points out, the Amaq statement was attributed to a “source,” and did not describe or provide any details about the attack.

