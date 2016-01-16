Here's footage from a US-led airstrike that sent millions of dollars of ISIS' cash up in flames

Google Maps/CJTF/Amanda Macias/Business Insider Screen grab of airstrike on ISIS cash distribution facility near Mosul, Iraq.

US-led coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh) on January 11, destroyed a cash distribution center and two command centres near Mosul, Iraq.

Targeting ISIS’ finances remains a key part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the name of the Combined Joint Task Force’s mission to eliminate the terrorist group.

The building stocked with ISIS’ cash was destroyed by two 2,000-pound bombs, CNN reported citing an

unnamed US defence official.

ISIS also finances its operations through oil smuggling, racketeering, kidnapping, and taxing those residing inside its caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

Last year Iraq’s finance minister said ISIS militants looted nearly half a billion dollars from banks in Mosul, Tikrit, and Baiji, Reuters reports.

Here’s an aerial view of the airstrike:

Reuters contributed to this report.

