Female fighters say the men of ISIS are terrified of getting killed by a girl

ISIS is scared of girls.

Specifically, the Kurdish women that are coming to fight them.

The Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) are the female branch of the People’s Protection Units, the rebel militia fighting ISIS in Syria.

The women told CNN that ISIS is scared of them because, “they believe that if someone from Daesh is killed by a girl, a Kurdish girl, they won’t go to heaven.”

According to NBC, YPJ makes up more than 20% of the militia fighting against the Islamic extremists. With the YPJ numbers growing, ISIS is going to see a lot more women aiming to take them out.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

