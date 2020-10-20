Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas renewed his feud with Michael Jordan by agreeing that the 6x NBA champ would have been a 'total loser' without Scottie Pippen

Getty/Focus On Sport Isiah Thomas.

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright called Michael Jordan a “total and complete loser” without Scottie Pippen.

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who famously feuded with Jordan, agreed.

“Goat debate facts,” tweeted Thomas alongside a video of Wright slamming Jordan’s legacy.

Thomas and Jordan have a bitter history, with Jordan saying during The Last Dance that he “hated” his countryman and believed him to be an “a–hole.”

In a segment entitled “What The Media Doesn’t Want You To Know” about Jordan, Wright also said that people pretend Jordan’s career was only six years long and that his record against the big teams of the time was poor.

He also called out Jordan out for never beating Larry Bird.

Watch Wright’s brutal assessment of Jordan here:

I didn’t want to have to do this, but my colleagues have left me no choice. I present, “What the Media Doesn’t Want You to Know about Michael Jordan.” pic.twitter.com/VrxdLYj53O — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 13, 2020

Thomas, who played for the Detroit Pistons between 1981 and 1994,later quoted the video, saying: “GOAT debate facts.”

Jordan and Thomas have a bitter history

The pair’s mutual disdain began in 1985, when Thomas allegedly conspired to freeze Jordan out during the NBA’s All-Star Game, according to The Undefeated, though Thomas denied the claims.

Three years later, Thomas was then controversially omitted from the USA’s 1992 Olympic Dream Team, which many believed was due to his feud with Jordan.

In the 10-part Netflix docuseries The Last Dance, Jordan said he wasn’t responsible, but that he believed Thomas’ inclusion would have been detrimental to the team’s chemistry.

“You want to attribute it to me, go ahead and be my guest, but it wasn’t me,” Jordan said, according to USA Today.

“The Dream Team, based on the environment and the camaraderie that happened on that team, it was the best harmony. Would Isiah have made a different feeling on that team? Yes.”

Jordan later added on the show that while he “hated” Thomas and believe him to be an “a–hole” â€” he still respected his countryman’s game and considers him as the second best point guard in NBA history, behind only Magic Johnson.

