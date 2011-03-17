ISI Emerges As Winner In The Raymond Davis Face-Off

Photo: AP

The ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, emerged the winner in the show-down over the fate of CIA operative Raymond Davis. The US position was that Mr. Davis was in Pakistan on a diplomatic passport, that he enjoyed all the privileges of that status and that the charges of murder lodged against him (he shot two Pakistanis, he says, in self-defence, which is almost certainly true) were therefore null and void.



The ISI had Mr. Davis arrested, kept him incarcerated for nearly two months, refused to recognise his diplomatic status and finally forced the US to settle the case according to the dictates of “Sharia law.”

That required the US to pay the victims’ families over $2 million, plus provide them with safe passage to America, new identities and housing. It is widely assumed that if the families of the “victims” had stayed in Pakistan, they would have been killed by radical Islamists for agreeing to the arrangement that freed Mr. Davis from prison.

Officially, Pakistan gets nearly $2 billion annually in foreign aid from the US. And that figure is the public number. The actual number is much higher. How it is that the American government can get jerked around by a government that enjoys such vast US support is a mystery. But that’s what happened.

Here’s the most up-to-date backstory on Davis’s release and the arrangements that led to it.

