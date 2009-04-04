iShoot Nets Developer $800,000 In Five Months

More iPhone get-rich-quick stories: iShoot creator Ethan Nicholas, who quit his job at Sun (JAVA) after his artillery app hit the top spot on Apple’s (AAPL) app store, has now netted more than $800,000 in five months. That includes about $200,000 in net sales since February, when he told iPhone saviour that he was past $600,000 in sales.

A lesson to developers: Nicholas struggled to sell apps at first, but by offering a free “lite” version, which 2 million people have downloaded, he convinced “many” people to upgrade to the paid version.

iSteam developer Kostas Eleftheriou also tells the NYT that he and two friends have also made more than $100,000 in three months selling their app that lets you fog up your iPhone screen by blowing into the microphone.

Add these to other publicly-disclosed iPhone app success stories, such as Joel Comm’s iFart app, which made $100,000 in about two weeks, and Trism, a Bejeweled-like casual game that made developer Steve Demeter $250,000 in two months and got Apple to do a feature video about him for its iPhone 3.0 preview event.

A reminder: These results — like the weight-loss models you see on TV — are not typical. While many people have made a LOT of money selling iPhone apps, it’s by no means guaranteed.

