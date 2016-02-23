iSentia shares tank despite a good profit outlook

David Ramos/Getty Images

Shares in iSentia, the market leader in media monitoring, fell hard despite posting a 6.8% rise in half year profit to $10.268 million.

A short time ago, iSentia was down 10.6% to $3.93.

Revenue jumped 22% to $75.84 million, helped by a $8.4 million contribution from King Content, a content marketing company acquired in August, and an expanding business in Asia now representing 19% of group revenue.

CEO John Croll says the strategy is driving increased diversification of the revenue base with a solid performance of the Australia/ New Zealand business.

iSentia expects to deliver revenue in the range of $155 million to $158 million, up 22% to 24% compared, for the full year.

An interim dividend of 3.7 cents a share, 50% franked, was declared.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.