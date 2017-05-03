iSentia shares are on a tear

Treasurer Scott Morrison and an iSentia microphone in Canberra. Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Shares in iSentia surged after the media monitoring company confirmed profit forecasts.

A short time ago, the shares were up 13.7% to $1.66 but still a long way from $2.89 at the start of the year.

In a presentation to Macquarie Australia Conference, iSnetia CEO John Croll confirmed revenue for 2017 is tracking to the consensus estimate of $162 million.

Underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is also running to consensus estimates of $44 million.

iSentia shares have been under pressure since February after a profit warning on the company’s content marketing unit.

The company posted a 6.8% rise in half year profit to $10.268 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.