iSentia Float Values Media Monitoring Veteran John Croll's Holding At $18.4 Million

John Croll, a media monitoring industry veteran, has had a $18.4 million pay day with the float on the ASX today of iSentia .

The company, formerly called Media Monitors, dominates the media monitoring sector in Australia and has pushed into SE Asia and China.

iSentia raised $283.5 million in the float, the major beneficiary being private equity firm Quadrant which has also retained 21.6%.

John Croll, who has been CEO since 1999, is listed as the seventh largest shareholder with 3.9% of the issued capital with 7,791,658 shares.

Sentia’s strike price was $2.04 a share. It opened at $2.41 and later in the day was trading at $2.37.

The company is forecasting net profit of $27 million for fiscal 2015.

