iSelect Has Been Given 'The OK' After A 2 Month Investigation By The ASIC

ASIC has cleared health insurance comparison service iSelect following a two-month investigation into the company’s August 29 profit announcement.
Investigations began after a disappointing stock market debut for iSelect, followed by a big revenue miss in August and the departure of CEO Matt McCann.
iSelect co-founder and executive chairman Damien Waller told the AFR that the ASIC “concluded its review and decided that it will not take any further action at this stage”.
