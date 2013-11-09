iSelect Has Been Given 'The OK' After A 2 Month Investigation By The ASIC

ASIC has cleared health insurance comparison service iSelect following a two-month investigation into the company’s August 29 profit announcement.

Investigations began after a disappointing stock market debut for iSelect, followed by a big revenue miss in August and the departure of CEO Matt McCann.

iSelect co-founder and executive chairman Damien Waller told the AFR that the ASIC “concluded its review and decided that it will not take any ­further action at this stage”.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.