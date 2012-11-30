The Guy Behind Two 'Revenge Porn' Sites Says The Government Protects His Work

Photo: zone3/YouTube

Potentially one of the most reviled men on the Internet, the creative mind behind yet another revenge porn site says he isn’t doing anything wrong.Hunter Moore’s infamous “revenge porn” allows users to post nude pictures of their exes and others for the viewing pleasure of the masses.



Moore caved to intense legal pressure and previously took down his earlier “revenge porn” site IsAnyoneUp.com.

But news emerged Wednesday that he’s back with a new iteration of his revenge porn.

Moore told tech blog Betabeat Wednesday night that his newest venture HunterMoore.TV, which will once again let users post naked pictures of exes and enemies — is completely protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

That law provides protection to website operators that post user-submitted content.

HunterMoore.TV will let submitters include an address for the unsuspecting person in the picture they’re handing over to the site, enabling Moore to display all the naked pictures on a map, Betabeat reported.

“We’re gonna introduce the mapping stuff so you can stalk people,” Moore told Betabeat Wednesday night. “I know — it’s scary as shit.”

When HunterMoore.TV — which is basically his old site IsAnyoneUP.com with a different name — eventually launches, it will be populated with all of IAU’s old, and hotly debated, material.

While he says he deleted anything that could be legally questionable, people over the age of 18 could have plenty to fear.

“All these people that thought they were safe: nah, it’s all gonna be back,” Moore told BetaBeat.

