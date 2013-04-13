AD OF THE DAY: Old Spice Guy Has A Side Job Selling Beer In Israel

Isaiah Mustafa, aka The Man Your Man Could Smell Like, is back, this time as the U.S. President delivering a worldwide speech on taste (and why you should like Maccabee beer, an Israeli brand).



Sitting in the Oval Office, President Mustafa comes on a bar TV to confront a beer drinker who declined a Maccabee because he doesn’t “like the taste.”

Mustafa likens drinking the pale lager to a number of profound experiences, including tasting “the silent splendor of a sunrise … from space.” The ad jumps around the world to show clips of people everywhere tuning in to the speech and listening in wonder.

The epic music dies as Mustafa finishes and glares from the TV at the initial Maccabee-hater.

It leans on Mustafa’s previous roles for Old Spice, but not heavily enough to be a rip-off. The spot comes from Allenby Israel.

