A Cleveland Browns running back is under fire for a graphic Instagram post depicting a police officer being stabbed in the neck

Isaiah Crowell, a running back for the Cleveland Browns, is under fire after posting an illustration on Instagram that shows a police officer, seemingly bound, with a large gash in his neck and with a man in a hood standing behind him with a knife (you can see the image here at the bottom of this Cleveland.com post).

The post, which has since been deleted, included the caption, “They give police all types of weapons and they continually choose to kill us….#Weak.”

The Browns have come out and said that Crowell’s standard verbal apology isn’t enough and that “actions must speak louder than words” when it comes to making reparations. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will not release Crowell.

The team’s decision to not immediately cut Crowell has been criticised, especially after many fans, as well as ESPN Cleveland’s Bruce Hooley have called for the running back’s immediate dismissal.

Here’s his due process? Did he post it? Yes. Goodbye. https://t.co/1OyyyXloH3 — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) July 11, 2016

According to Kabot, a person close to Crowell told the publication that he “fully understands the gravity of his mistake and feels horrible.”

Cleveland.com conducted a poll where nearly 70% of readers said that Crowell should face as severe a punishment as possible, but the Browns don’t want to jump to any conclusions.

Per Cleveland.com, “Before making any determination on possible discipline for Crowell, the Browns will give him a chance to redeem himself by being part of the solution instead of the problem.”

