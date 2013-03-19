23 Years Later, The FBI Is Still Trying To Solve The Largest Art Heist Of All Time

Photo: via FBI.gov

The FBI is once again ramping up its effort to solve the largest art theft in history, a 23-year-old case in which $500 million worth of paintings and sculptures were stolen from a Boston art museum.The agency will share the latest developments in the case at a press conference this afternoon, and launch a publicity campaign aimed at uncovering the 13 missing works, for which the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum is offering a $5 million reward.



Investigators have said they hope to crack the case by using tactics like those used to capture notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, who was eventually caught after authorities publicized the case using billboards, TV commercials, and other ads, according to the Associated Press.

As art thefts go, the 1990 heist at Boston’s Gardner Museum was one of the most brazen in history. Click through to see the missing works and read how it went down.

