A 12-Year-Old Certified Genius Just Got A Clothing Line At Nordstrom

A young member of the Mensa society for people with high IQs who taught herself to sew now has a clothing line at Nordstrom.

Isabella Rose Taylor is a 12-year-old college freshman from Austin, Texas. Her fashion line, which is described as “hippie-grunge, yet feminine,” will launch for back-to-school later this year.

Prices range from $US20 to $US100. Taylor already blogs about fashion and sells some clothes online.

We spoke with the young prodigy about how she got into fashion and her goals for the future.

Business Insider: How did you first become interested in fashion?

Isabella Rose Taylor: I began to paint at a very early age, and it was through my passion for painting and fashion that my current fashion line has become a business. I have always been enamoured with fashion and five years ago, while I was exploring mixed media in my artwork I decided I needed to learn how to sew. I had my Mum sign me up for a sewing camp. I fell in love with sewing and designing. I immediately began sewing clothes for myself. As some of my friends began liking what I was wearing, I got the idea to sell them and to start a business.

BI: What are you studying in college?

IRT: I have always had a passion for art and design and I’m currently pursuing my degree in Fine Art.

BI: When do you work on your blog and fashion line? How much time do you devote to it?

IRT: I try to commit at least 2-3 hours a day during the week but it really does vary week to week depending on my homework load.

BI: How does it feel to have your fashion line at Nordstrom?

IRT: I feel like I have to pinch myself! It is a dream come true. I am beyond excited and feel so very grateful for this opportunity. It is such a huge honour.

BI: What do your friends and family think about your line being at Nordstrom?

IRT: My family and friends are super excited and thrilled for me. They cannot wait to see it hanging in the store!

BI: What are some of your goals for the future?

IRT: My first goal is to make Isabella Rose Taylor a global brand. My second goal is to expand into accessories, handbags and shoes to complete my looks. Finally, I’d really love to inspire other girls and be a mentor to those who may not have the kind of support system that I have to help me achieve my dreams.

