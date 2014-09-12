A 13-Year-Old Certified Genius Just Had Her First New York Fashion Week Show

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Taylor smiles before her New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

A young member of the Mensa society for people with high IQs hosted a show at New York Fashion Week.

Isabella Rose Taylor, 13, taught herself how to sew and also has a clothing line at Nordstrom.

Her fashion week show was sponsored by computer company Dell, according to Fox Business.

Taylor attends college in her hometown of Austin, Texas.

Her fashion line, which is described as “hippie-grunge, yet feminine,” launched for back-to-school this year.

Prices range from $US20 to $US100. Taylor already blogs about fashion and sells some clothes online.

Earlier this year, we spoke to the young prodigy about how she got into fashion and her goals for the future.

Business Insider: How did you first become interested in fashion?

Isabella Rose Taylor: I began to paint at a very early age, and it was through my passion for painting and fashion that my current fashion line has become a business. I have always been enamoured with fashion and five years ago, while I was exploring mixed media in my artwork I decided I needed to learn how to sew. I had my Mum sign me up for a sewing camp. I fell in love with sewing and designing. I immediately began sewing clothes for myself. As some of my friends began liking what I was wearing, I got the idea to sell them and to start a business.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Taylor says her designs are inspired by her paintings.

BI: What are you studying in college?

IRT: I have always had a passion for art and design and I’m currently pursuing my degree in Fine Art.

BI: When do you work on your blog and fashion line? How much time do you devote to it?

IRT: I try to commit at least 2-3 hours a day during the week but it really does vary week to week depending on my homework load.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Taylor walks the runway after her show.

BI: What are some of your goals for the future?

IRT: My first goal is to make Isabella Rose Taylor a global brand. My second goal is to expand into accessories, handbags and shoes to complete my looks. Finally, I’d really love to inspire other girls and be a mentor to those who may not have the kind of support system that I have to help me achieve my dreams.

