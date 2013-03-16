This 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Is Already A Millionaire At 6-Years-Old

Photo: Marc Andrew Deley, Stringer / Getty Images

6-year-old Isabella Barrett may have you second guessing your current career. The former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star told InTouch magazine she already has her own children’s jewelry and makeup business, Glitzy Girl, with mum Susanna Barrett.



The kicker?

The company has brought in more than $1 million in the past year.

Isabella, known better as Bella, is already a six-year-old millionaire.

Barrett’s mother oversees the company full-time sharing that the mini-business owner oversees every product detail.

“She picks out the designs for our charm bracelets, and she’s tried on every colour in our lip-gloss line,” says Barrett. “She is the guide for what’s cool!”

Isabella isn’t the only child star to be making big bucks.

TLC’s Honey Boo Boo receives between $15,000 and $20,000 an episode for her reality show.

