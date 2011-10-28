ISAACSON: Steve Jobs Can Be Brutal, But If You Can Stand Up To Him, He Loves It

Simon and Schuster gave us these video interviews with Steve Jobs’ biographer Walter Isaacson, which haven’t been published anywhere else.



In the first video Isaacson talks about Jobs obsession with simplicity and how Apple was able to thrive when rivals like Sony failed.

In this video he talks about Jobs as a leader. Specifically he says Steve Jobs can be really brutal. But, if you can stand up to him, he loves it.

You can see more interviews with Isaacson here.

