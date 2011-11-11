Isaacson: Jony Ive + Tim Cook = Steve Jobs

Photo: AP

Apple will thrive even with Steve Jobs dead because its two most important executives can replicate much of what he brought to the table, says biographer Walter Isaacson.Speaking at a breakfast hosted by Fortune this morning Isaacson said that design guru Jony Ive combined with operations genius Tim Cook equals Steve Jobs. Individually they represent the two strongest aspects of Jobs talents as a businessman.



One of the biggest questions looming over Apple since Jobs passing is whether or not the company can survive.

Isaacson says, Jobs’ “most important creation was Apple.” He wanted to build a company that would endure like Disney or GE for years. “He didn’t want a bozo explosion” in the executive ranks, which is why the team has brilliant leaders like Cook and Ive.

Jobs ingrained into their DNA how to do beautiful and creative engineering. The real question, says Isaacson, is, “Can they ingrain it in the next generation?”

Don’t Miss: The Best Steve Jobs Quotes From His Biography

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.