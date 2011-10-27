Walter Isaacson Explains Why Steve Jobs Was Bursting With Emotion, Regularly Crying

Walter Isaacson told Jon Stewart the secret to Steve Jobs’ success: crying.



Stewart: “The really awesome thing in the book is how awesome Steve Jobs cries.”

Isaacson: “He’s an awesomely emotional person. That was the biggest surprise.”

Stewart: “He’s a weeper.”

Then later, Isaacson elaborated.

“He connected emotion to technology,” the author of “Steve Jobs” said. “This is why the outpouring of grief at his death was more than what you would have expected.”

Isaacson also said Jobs told him he would read the biography, but not for some time.

“I’ll read this in a year or so… because I know there are parts that will annoy me,” the biographer said the Apple co-founder explained.

Here’s the full interview:



