A Perfect Critique Of Walter Isaacson's Steve Jobs Biography

We loved Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs biography, but there was something missing from it.



We couldn’t quite put our finger on what it was until we read this from John Gruber at Daring Fireball:

Jobs understood technology but was not an engineer. He had profoundly exquisite taste but was not a designer. What it was that Jobs actually did is much of the mystery of his life and his work, and Isaacson, frustratingly, had seemingly little interest in that, or any recognition that there even was any sort of mystery as to just what Jobs’s gifts really were.

It’s the perfect critique of the Jobs’ biography. As close as Isaacson was to Jobs, he never really figured out what made the guy tick.

