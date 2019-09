Weather guy and morning personality Al Roker tweets:



The 5am Update for Isaac. This is not good news for New Orleans/Mobile instagr.am/p/O018E6wCKK/

Here’s the full map from the NOAA:

Photo: NOAA

Oil prices are ticking up on the order of 1% thanks to the threat to the regional oil infrastructure.

(Via @ivanthek)

